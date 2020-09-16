One of the legendary games of the time, Mafia came to the fore with its remake. After the last game, the series was rebuilt under the name Definitive Edition. System requirements for Mafia: Definitive Edition, the first game of the series, have been announced!

Is your PC ready for Mafia: Definitive Edition?

The new game, which is expected to be released on September 25, is expected to be available for sale on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The minimum and recommended system requirements of the game have been announced. Although the minimum part requires low system requirements, the recommended part requires a powerful computer.

Minimum system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-2500K / AMD FX-8120

RAM: 6GB

Video card: Radeon R9 280X / GeForce GTX 770

Video card memory: 2GB

Free space: 50GB

Recommended system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7 3770 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 16GB

Video card: Radeon RX 5700 / GeForce GTX 1080

Video card memory: 4GB

Free space: 50GB

What do you think about the system requirements of the new game? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



