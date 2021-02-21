System requirements announced for the new Diablo 2

The system requirements for Diablo 2: Resurrected, announced at the BlizzCon event, were also revealed. Blizzard brings other surprises for the game, which caused great excitement among Diablo fans after the leak was revealed.

Diablo 2, which has been among the legendary games since its release in 2000, is finally renewed. Blizzard chose the name Resurrected for this remastered version.

Mod support surprise for Diablo 2: Resurrected

Today, the system requirements for Diablo 2: Resurrected have been announced. Apart from the system requirements made by Blizzard, it also turned out that the game will have mod support.

After the introduction of mod support to the game, the game, which already has a deep story, is expected to be enriched with much more interesting modes.

📜 FULL GAME + LORD OF DESTRUCTION This is the full terror as I knew it then. This is the original Diablo II, complete with the Lord of Destruction expansion. You will experience my full suffering as you once did. Curse you, Diablo! pic.twitter.com/nzBhi0uqfx — Diablo (@Diablo) February 20, 2021

In the Diablo 2 remastered version, it was announced that there would be no changes in Diablo 2 gameplay and scenario. The biggest criticism of the players, especially after Diablo 3, was that both the gameplay and the script were inadequate.

Diablo 2: Resurrected system requirements:

Minimum requirements (720p)

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-3250 or AMD FX-4350

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850

Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended requirements (1080p)

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT

Drive Space: 30GB

In the renewed Diablo 2, up to 144 Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution support will be offered. Apart from the new Diablo 2, which is expected to be released by Blizzard towards the end of this year, the Blizzard team continues to work on Diablo 4.