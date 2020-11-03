System Redux gains 20 minutes of gameplay on PS5

Today (03), the developer Blobber Team revealed a video with almost 20 minutes of gameplay for Observer: System Redux, which will be released as exclusive to the new generation of consoles and PC. The images were captured directly from the PS5 and feature the latest features that can be found in the game.

Set in 2084, a cyberpunk world is devastated by the virtual plague, driving people to madness and the universe of illegality. The player will then have control of an observer, who will use his mind-invading device, the Dream Eater, to relive the dreams of the dead, while solving the most sinister and violent cases ever seen in his career.

Observer: System Redux will be released on November 10 for the Xbox Series S / X and PC, and November 12 for the PS5.



