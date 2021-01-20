Synthetic cornea returns sight to blind patient

After undergoing an innovative corneal implant procedure, a 78-year-old blind patient regained his vision. Developed by the Israeli company CorNeat, the KPro technique is the first technique capable of integrating a synthetic cornea directly into one that has been damaged or deformed, without using donor tissue.

Although artificial corneal implants are not new, it is an invasive procedure, which is generally adopted in late cases. KPro, in turn, offers less risk and requires less cuts in the area. In general, it is a much simpler surgery, which lasts around an hour.

Simple procedure with better results

In addition, during the procedure, a biomimetic material is used that “stimulates cell proliferation, leading to progressive tissue integration”, as explained by the company. This process takes a few weeks and, at the end of it, the new cornea is fully integrated into the patient’s eye. In addition to reducing recovery time, this still allows for better results. In the animation below, you can see how the implant works:

The 78-year-old patient was the first to test the technology. However, CorNeat claims that another 10 people have also been approved for testing in Israel. The company also has two other teams in Canada and six in France, the United States and the Netherlands.

“After years of hard work, watching a colleague easily deploy CorNeat KPro and witnessing another human being recover his vision the next day was electrifying and emotionally moving, there were many tears in the room,” said the company’s co-founder, Dr. Gilad Litvin.