Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Closing their chapter. Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin have separated after 25 years of marriage, reports Us Weekly.

According to court records, 54-year-old Flavin filed for divorce from 76-year-old actor Rambo in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Thursday, August 19. Closer was the first to report the couple’s breakup, hours after Stallone raised eyebrows with a new tattoo covering the iconic portrait of Flavin’s face on his bicep.

Earlier this year, the separated couple celebrated a significant anniversary. “Congratulations on my wonderful wife’s 25th birthday,” the Creed star captioned a sweet tribute to the co-founder of Serious Skin Care on Instagram in May. “There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, devoted, patient woman meant to our lives, and I just want them to be 25 more! Thank you dear!”

Stallone was previously married to Sasha Chuck from December 1974 to February 1985. The former had sons Sage and Sirgeo in 1976 and 1979, respectively, before they separated. Their eldest child died of heart disease in 2012 at the age of 36.

After breaking up with Chuck, the Rocky star exchanged vows with Bridget Nielsen in December 1985. They were married for two years before eventually ending their affair.

The Golden Globe winner married Flavin in May 1997, less than a year after the couple’s daughter Sofia was born in August 1996. Sistine and Scarlet arrived in June 1998 and May 2002, respectively. The trio made headlines in 2017 when they were named Golden Globe Ambassadors at the 74th Annual Awards ceremony.

“We really know how great this chance is, and we took it, and I’m so happy to be doing this with them,” Sistine told us before the ceremony in January 2017 in California. “We are really so close! I know it sounds like we’re just pretending, but we’re actually very close.”

The siblings recalled the moment they found out about their exciting opportunity, revealing that the announcement was a family affair. “We were all sitting in the common room, and my dad called us, as if we were going to get some tragic news,” Sistine said. “I was like, “Oh, my God, someone died!” We were ready to accept it, like, holding each other’s hand, like, “Oh, my God, who died, something sad is happening.” But he said: “I called, you’re going to be Miss Golden Globe, and we freaked out! My mom was playing music, the dogs were barking, and we were dancing!”

Scarlet chimed in, adding, “It was definitely a party at Stallone’s house.”

For many years, the Oscar nominee has watched with delight the successes of his children and often shared his family pride on social networks. “I am very, very lucky that I have such wonderful, loving children who brought me nothing but joy,” he signed a group photo with his daughters in July 2021. “Now I want them to stop growing so tall! Rzhunimagu.”