Sylvester Stallone talks about the RETURN of Rambo

Rambo is likely to have a new movie, however Sylvester Stallone revealed devastating news for fans.

Sylvester Stallone brought Rambo out of retirement for a final round in “Rambo: Last Blood,” but don’t expect to see the character take another leap to the big screen as Stallone has something to say about it.

Stallone, who recently revealed that he was filming a role in James Gunn’s film The Suicide Squad, responded on Instagram as to whether we would see Rambo return in another movie and while he doesn’t rule it out, he does say that there is only one way that this would happen. .

Will we see Sylvester Stallone as Rambo again?

Stallone responded, “Just as a streaming prequel,” so while we may see the character one more time, he won’t be the grizzled veteran we’ve seen in recent movies.

Stallone has said that he would love to explore the character in a prequel in the past, although the aspect of the streaming service is new. As for why, Stallone sees the character as “the best person you can find. He was the captain of the team; he was the most popular kid in school; he was a super athlete. He was like Jim Thorpe, and war is what He changed it. If you saw him before, he was like the perfect guy. ”

Now anti-aging tech has come a long way, but we imagine Stallone would not have the role of a prequel, as the character would be in his late teens.

As for the latest outing, Rambo: Last Blood grossed $ 91.5 million with a budget of $ 50 million and has a sharp divide between critics and the general audience, reflected in its audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Somagnews was informed that the critic score is 26%, but the audience score is thriving at 82%, so it seems that many would be open to seeing Rambo in action again, and we will have to wait. and see if a prequel ends up happening.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg, based on a script by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada.

What is Sylvester Stallone’s latest movie Rambo about?

Almost four decades after his first fight, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo.

