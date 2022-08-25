Sylvester Stallone reacted to rumors that he and Jennifer Flavin are getting divorced because of a dog

Being a celebrity can be difficult. Because while it gives people like actors exciting opportunities, it also turns your personal life into a very public affair. While Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make headlines about their lawsuit, Rocky icon Sylvester Stallone has his own public split. And now Stallone has reacted to rumors that he and Jennifer Flavin are getting divorced because of a dog.

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are getting divorced after several years of marriage, and they got married back in 1997. This was shocking information for fans, and rumors began to circulate that they had broken up because Stallone had received his new Rottweiler named Dwight. The report said a fight over a dog led to a more serious argument before they eventually decided to break up. Now Stallone has responded to this story directly to TMZ, telling the publication:

We didn’t break off the relationship because of such a trivial dispute. We just went in different directions. I have a lot of respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest person I’ve ever met.

Here it is. As explained by Sylvester Stallone, his long-term marriage with Jennifer Flavin did not break up simply because the multidefice wanted a dog. Even though he reportedly got Dwight’s Rottweiler clearly for protection. But hey, being a celebrity can be scary sometimes.

Sylvester Stallone has reached out directly to TMZ to clarify rumors about his impending divorce from Jennifer Flavin. Given his many years of experience as a celebrity, director Rocky undoubtedly has experience of rumors circulating around his personal life. And instead of letting this particular one spread online, Stallone turned directly to the source that so many fans turn to for celebrity news.

As mentioned earlier, Sylvester Stallone shared that just two weeks ago he had a new puppy Dwight. He shared an adorable video of the dog, which quickly went viral. Because honestly, who doesn’t want to see their favorite celebrity playing with a puppy?

Of course, ardent fans of Rocky, no doubt, will compare him with the famous previous dog Sylvester Stallone Butkus. The main character’s dog in the first two films was actually Stallone’s real pet, which shows how much of an animal lover he has always been. We’ll just have to wait and see if Dwight gets a role in any of his future projects.

Although the breakup of Sylvester Sallone and Jennifer Flavin was not related to his new puppy, the breakup will undoubtedly continue to make headlines as the paths of the famous couple diverge. But thankfully, the 76-year-old actor will be by Dwight’s side to comfort him during this emotional time.

Sylvester Stallone has several interesting projects in the works, including “The Expendables 4” and a role in “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” by James Gunn. 3. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the movie in 2022 to plan your next movie.