Sylvester Stallone Posts Upset Message That He Has No Legal Rights to Rocky and Creed

It is clear that Sylvester Stallone will always be Rocky Balboa for millions of fans, and many are still asking him about where this character could potentially appear next. Although he won’t be returning in Creed III, Stallone has previously indicated that he’s not done with Balboa yet, as he confirmed that he’s developing an actual sequel to the OG franchise. There have been few updates on this project over the past few years. However, the star’s latest thoughts may shed light on why this happened. In an upset message, Stallone said that he does not have the rights to the boxing series and its by-product.

Sylvester Stallone doesn’t mind trolling fans when it comes to a sequel, although he seems serious about making it happen. At the same time, he seems to be complaining about the fact that he has “zero ownership” of the Rocky franchise. He appeared on Instagram after Rocky producer David Winkler published his book “Arrangement: A Love Story.” After reading the novel, Stallone gave a negative review and called Winkler and his father Irwin Winkler before praising the late series producer Robert Chartoff:

This unbearable worthless nonsense was written by the painfully incompetent David Winkler, the son of the surprisingly incompetent and parasitic producer of Rocky and Creed. . I really respected and LOVED his wonderful partner ROBERT CHARTOF, who had a real talent and SOUL, but, unfortunately, he passed away too soon.

Based on the Oscar nominee’s feelings, he doesn’t think the Winklers were an integral part of the franchise behind the scenes. According to the actor, Robert Chartoff, who boasted an impressive job, was apparently more important to the success of the sports franchise.

The Winklers also participated in the sixth part of “Rocky”, which, according to Sylvester Stallone, was not easy to do. 2006’s Rocky Balboa was the last film in the main series, and was eventually followed by the first film, Creed, in 2015. However, as Stallone put it in his recent post, more could have been done if not for David Winkler. :

If it wasn’t for Winkler, there would have been at least three more Rockies, that would have been wonderful… honestly, this film crew are the worst non—human beings I’ve ever met in the film industry.

Sylvester Stallone has never been one to keep his mouth shut, and he definitely expressed some frankly honest thoughts here.

The post was met with a number of responses from longtime Rocky fans, one of which was addressed directly to Sylvester Stallone. The fan wondered why the Oscar winner pursued the producer who “took a chance” on him. Stallone replied that Robert Chartoff did the gambling, not Irwin Winkler. In short, there seems to be no love lost between the Hollywood legend and the production family.

Over the past few years, the actor has tried to do several things with the franchise besides Creed. Along with the sixth sequel, he proposed a television prequel dedicated to Rocky Balboa. The mentioned project would focus on the years of becoming a boxing champion in Philadelphia, but even this production seems like a pipe dream at the moment.

While Rocky Balboa may not be making an appearance anytime soon, Sylvester Stallone is currently busy with several projects, including the releases of the 2022 films Samaritan and The Expendables 4. Stallone will also return in the role of the devastator Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3, which will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. He also appears on TV screens with his starring role in the movie “Tulsa King”. Only time will tell if he will be able to get on the same board with the producers and continue the boxing franchise that made him a star many years ago.