Sylvester Stallone once again calls for the return of the rights to the Rocky franchise

Sylvester Stallone has taken to social media to call out Rocky producer Irwin Winkler as part of an ongoing dispute over ownership of the long-running boxing franchise.

As Deadline reports, Stallone couldn’t take the blows Sunday morning when he shared an illustrated image depicting Winkler as a snake with a sharp tongue on Instagram. In the caption to the post, he addressed Winkler directly, calling for a “fair gesture” from the 93-year-old producer, who, according to him, refuses to own the franchise and its sequel “Creed”.

“After Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I really would like to get at least some of what’s left of my rights before handing them over to your children only,” Stallone wrote. “I think it would be a fair gesture on the part of this 93-year-old gentleman? It’s a painful topic that eats away at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children.”

Stallone played Rocky Balboa in eight films, directed four of them and was the screenwriter or co-author of all the films about Rocky and Creed II. Then in 2018, he announced that he would officially hang up the gloves and retire from the role, meaning that he would not be returning to Creed III, the next entry in the Rocky spin-off series starring Michael B. Jordan.

In recent years, Stallone has expressed his frustration at not owning Rocky, given his involvement in the franchise. According to Variety, Stallone was paid $75,000 plus 10 net points, which equals at least $2.5 million for the first film. Another source claimed that the actor earned more than $10 million on Creed and as a teenager on Creed II.

However, in 2019, Stallone told the publication that he had “zero ownership” of the lucrative franchise. “When I finally ran into them, I said, “Guys, don’t you worry that I wrote every word, choreographed, was loyal to you, promoted, directed and don’t I have 1% that I can leave to my children?” And the quote was: “You’ve been paid.”

“Creed III,” starring Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed, is set to be released in theaters on November 23, just over a year after the release of the last director’s version of “Rocky IV.” IGN Rocky Vs Review. Drago praised Stallone for being able to “fine tune Rocky IV with The Ultimate Director’s Cut, cutting out what didn’t work and keeping what worked.”

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.