Sylvester Stallone is currently starring in a reality show with Jennifer Flavin and daughters amid a divorce

A new influential family? Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin — and their offspring — are preparing to do a reality show together amid the couple’s ongoing divorce.

“Stallone is currently filming a reality show together, which will debut on Paramount+,” a representative of the 76-year—old Rocky star told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 24, also confirming that he had hidden his tattoo dedicated to 54-year-old Flavin.

Although further details about the upcoming documentary series have yet to be revealed, news of the filming emerged hours after Us confirmed that the duo, who married in 1997, had split up.

“I love my family. We are peacefully and confidentially resolving these personal issues,” the actor’s representative told us in a separate statement on Wednesday after Flavin’s divorce announcement hit the headlines.

The New York native and beauty entrepreneur married in May 1997 before they expanded their family together, welcoming daughters Sofia, Sistine and Scarlet. (The Rambo star also has sons Sage and Sirgeo from ex-wife Sasha Chuck.) Over the years, Stallone has had a close bond with his children.

“My dad gave me advice to speak loudly and clearly and have a good posture, not to fall,” Scarlet, 20, told us in January 2017, before she and her sisters became Golden Globe ambassadors at the annual ceremony. “He actually makes me train in heels for an hour every day. He doesn’t want me to fall!”

24-year-old Sistine, for her part, noted at the time: “Both mom and dad said that you need to live this moment, cherish every second while it happens — it will never happen again, and you do it with your best friends, your side. It’s something we’ll never forget, and it’s so special that we got this opportunity.”

Although neither Stallone nor the founder of Serious Skincare have told how their divorce will affect the filming of the documentary series, each of them hinted at their breakup before filing a lawsuit.

“These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The four of us are forever,” Flavin wrote on Instagram on August 10, sharing a picture with her daughters.

25-year-old Sofia continued to praise her mom’s strength, commenting: “You are our rock, a fan and the most incredible mom. We are so lucky that you love you so much.”

Former guest star This Is Us, for its part, even hid a tattoo on the bicep with the image of Flavin’s face.

“Mr. Stallone intended to update the image of his wife Jennifer’s tattoo, but the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, beyond correction,” his representative told us on Wednesday. “As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”