Sylvester Stallone is a brutal mafia Boss in the Tulsa King trailer

Sylvester Stallone is a brutal mafia boss who is not afraid to get his hands dirty in the trailer of his new show Tulsa King. Having started his career in the 1970s and 80s with hits such as “Rocky” and “First Blood,” Stallone continues to prove himself as one of the defining action stars of his generation in later films such as “The Expendables,” “Escape Plan” and “Rambo: First Blood”. However, Stallone’s latest project is not another movie, instead the actor took on the role of Dwight “General” Manfredi in the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King”.

Tulsa King co-created with Taylor Sheridan, best known for creating Yellowstone, and Terence Winter, best known for writing and producing The Soprano clan. The upcoming show tells the story of an aging Italian mobster who, after being released from prison, is tasked with rebuilding his mafia in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The show marks Sheridan’s third collaboration with Paramount+ after his successful spin-off show in Yellowstone, 1883 and the Mayor of Kingston, starring Jeremy Renner. In addition to Stallone, Tulsa King also stars Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Savage, Andrew Olson, Zachary Brooks, Martin Starr and Domenic Lombardozzi.

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the movie “Tulsa King”, in which fans got to know the upcoming series better and showed another brutal turn of Stallone in the role of “General”. The trailer shows Stallone’s character being released from prison and reacquainted with his criminal comrades before heading to Tulsa to get to work.

Despite the fact that the new trailer lasts only 30 seconds, it gives viewers an idea of what will happen next, showing Stallone hitting someone with a phone before strangling another. So Tulsa King is very similar to Sheridan’s other shows, as the violence in “The Mayor of Kingston,” “Yellowstone,” and “1883” is also often violent and realistic. Showing off some of Stallone’s physique, the brief trailer for the Tulsa King movie also hints that the series will use the fact that Stallone has gotten a little older, showing that the General has spent most of his life in prison and is not the same person he used to be.

The trailer hints at what awaits viewers when Tulsa King is released on Paramount+ on November 13, but fortunately, the trailer keeps most of the mystery. It’s likely that as the release date approaches, more series will be showcased, including a closer look at Stallone’s character and supporting actors such as Hedlund, Savage and Olson. For now, however, fans of Stallone and Sheridan seem to be getting a kick out of Tulsa King, as the show seems to feature a unique twist from an iconic actor to a show from one of television’s most successful and respected creators working today.