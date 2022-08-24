Sylvester Stallone hid his wife’s tattoo Jennifer Flavin Facing Divorce as She Posts Cryptic Message about Her “Priority”

After all, love is not permanent. Despite the fact that Sylvester Stallone applied the image of Jennifer Flavin to his bicep, he made some changes to his tattoo.

The chronology of the relationship between Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

“Mr. Stallone intended to update the image of his wife Jennifer’s tattoo, but the results turned out to be unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, not amenable to correction, — the publicist of the 76-year-old Rocky star told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 24. the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus.”

His representative, who noted that the family is filming the Paramount+ reality show, added: Stallone loves his family.”

Stallone, who married 54-year-old Flavin in May 1997, previously had a portrait of his then-wife on his arm. Now in its place you can see an illustrated image of the bulldog Rocky.

News about the exchange of tattoos of actor Rambo appeared a few hours before his divorce hit the headlines. On Wednesday, we confirmed that Flavin has filed for divorce in Palm Beach County, Florida.

“I love my family. We are peacefully and privately resolving these personal issues,” Stallone’s representative told us.

Prior to the couple’s divorce proceedings, the model, who shares three daughters with actor Creed, caused a split earlier this month.

“These girls are my priority ❤️ nothing else matters. The four of us are forever,” Flavin wrote on Instagram on August 10, sharing a picture with his daughters Sistine, Scarlet and Sofia.

While mother and daughter hugged in front of the camera, the former Golden Globe ambassadors praised their mom’s strength. “You are our rock, cheerleader and the most incredible mom. We are so lucky that you love you so much,” 25—year-old Sofia wrote in a comment on Instagram.

24-year-old Sistine, for her part, added: “The strongest woman I know❤️”.

Stallone was previously married to Sasha Chuck, with whom he has sons Sage and Sirgeo, from December 1974 to February 1985. The Golden Globe winner married Bridget Nielsen in December 1985, and almost two years later broke up. After his second divorce, Stallone found love with Flavin and they married in May 1997 before welcoming their three girls.

When Flavin eventually launched her Serious Skincare brand, Stallone became an integral source of support.

“Sly always wants and is ready to try any mask, eye cream, puffiness cream or lifting cream. It’s a lot of fun because he’s all in the game,” the beauty entrepreneur told us in January 2019. “He also helps with the names of some of our products because obviously he’s a writer, so he comes up with great little names for some of the newest products we launch.”