Sylvester Stallone fights for the rights of Rocky and Creed in a new post

When Amazon acquired MGM last year, the “Rocky” and “Creed” franchises were among the highly valued assets bought along with James Bond, and it looks like Sylvester Stallone is now ready to fight for what was once his, after calling on producer Irwin Wrinkler for a couple of bold posts in social networks over the past couple of days.

It is known that Stallone wrote what would become the script for Rocky after being inspired by the fight between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, with the latter influencing much of the character’s story along with boxing legend Rocky Marciano. Nevertheless, despite the creation of a huge film empire consisting of six Rocky films and the complete Creed trilogy, which is due to be completed in November this year, and even as the director of four of his own films, Stallone does not own the rights to his most fruitful creation.

However, now it seems that there is still a bit of struggle left in the 76-year-old actor, because Stallone demands that Wrinkler return what he believes belongs to him by right. Stallone took to Instagram to post an illustration of the producer depicted as a snake, along with a caption noting a “very flattering” image of a man who “has been controlling ROCKY for over 47 years” and counting. Stallone has no problem describing this issue as a “painful topic” that “eats [his] soul,” because he always wanted to leave something of Rocky to his children, and he emphasized this fact, noting that only the offspring of the Wrinklers will inherit a 93-year life. the share of the old in the franchise.

Although Stallone has said in the past that he has no intellectual property rights to Rocky and his derivative work Creed, he has never been belligerent. However, at the moment there is no indication that the actor may file any lawsuits. Keep in mind that the production of the first Rocky movie was the same loser story as the one depicted in the film, with a budget of $960,000 and a profit of $225 million (about $1.07 billion today), of which $75,000 was paid to Stallone for his screenplay and acting duties. as well as $2.5 million from the box office.

Stallone continued his first post with another attack on the Wrinklers’ family, calling the producer “A REAL ROCKY HORROR SHOW” and promising his fans to always “keep hitting.” Although the legal attributes of Rocky’s intellectual property have not been made public, it is unlikely that Stallone has any real claim to the franchise, unlike the somewhat more complex cases involving comic book creators whose families are still fighting Marvel and Disney.

Rocky Stallone will not appear in Creed 3, although he is still part of the production team as an executive producer. Instead, the decision not to return the Italian stallion comes down to the fact that the actor believes that there is nothing more to tell about Rocky. How Stallone’s statements will affect Creed’s publicity remains to be seen.

The release of Creed 3 is scheduled for November 23, 2022.