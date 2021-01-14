Sylvester Stallone at his luxury mansion in Florida

A few weeks ago we let you know that actor Sylvester Stallone had bought a luxurious mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, after spending $ 35,370,000.

Now the actor and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, made headlines after being captured by the lens of the paparazzi as they toured their new home.

According to information from various media, Sylvester and Jennifer went to what will be their home to supervise the adjustments that are being made before living there.

While she wore the same outfit during the supervision day, the protagonist of ‘Rocky’ made a change of clothes, replacing the plaid shirt and jeans with comfortable shorts and a T-shirt.

What is Sylvester Stallone’s new house like?

The Bermuda-style residence marked 1480 N. Lake Way is comprised of a main house, a two-bedroom guesthouse, and a pool pavilion.

It was built in 2014. It has an area of ​​10,500 square feet and is situated on a 1.5 acre lot.

It has five bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, gym, wine cellar, among other rooms.

Outside there is a keyhole-shaped pool with its respective spa area, green areas and exit to the sea.

The former owners bought the home in 2018 after spending $ 26,650,000, while last June they announced it at $ 37,850,000, so they sold it to Stallone below what they expected.