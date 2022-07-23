Sydney’s Original Story from Scream 6 Makes Neve Campbell’s Departure Even Worse

Sydney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, won’t be returning to Scream 6, but revelations that she was originally part of the story made the news even harder to swallow. The Canadian actress, whose big breakthrough in cinema occurred in 1996 in the original Wes Craven film “Scream”, will not appear for the first time in the sequel to the popular slasher. Sydney Prescott is perhaps the most fundamental character in the franchise, which makes some wonder if “Scream 6” will be able to live up to expectations in her absence.

Sydney Prescott is the main character of the original movie “Scream”, who has to dodge deadly ghost killers. The popular satirical horror film by Wes Craven was followed by several sequels, in each of which Prescott participated to one degree or another. Prescott’s last appearance in the franchise occurred in 2022 in the movie “Scream”, which is the fifth installment of the franchise. The 2022 horror film features a mostly new cast led by Jenna Ortega (Tara), Melissa Barrera (Sam) and Jack Quaid (Richie), joined by old favorites Courteney Cox (Gail Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley). Fight to survive against a masked killer or two. Sydney, now a married mother of three, returns to Woodsboro after learning that Dewey was killed by a Ghost Face. In a climax deliberately similar to the climax of his original and the film of the same name, Sydney discovers that she has to kill two murderers at a house party. The story ends with her sitting in an ambulance with an injured Gale, and the city is safe again from the movie-obsessed character Ghost Face.

Since Sydney is the backbone of the entire Ghostface-killing series, Neve Campbell’s departure from Scream 6 is a major blow to the franchise. Campbell previously explained that her shocking departure from the film led to a salary dispute, as she felt that “the offer that was presented to me did not match the value that I brought to the franchise.” After this explanation, Campbell also admitted that “there were plans for Sydney, and, unfortunately, they are no longer there.” This additional revelation that Campbell’s departure caused the story to be reworked is a crushing blow for fans of the franchise that will be difficult to overcome.

Will Scream 6 be able to work without Sidney Prescott from Neve Campbell?

Although it’s hard to imagine the movie “Scream” without Sidney Prescott, it doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the world. Many of the surviving characters, including Tara and Sam, are worthy additions to the franchise. Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettieri have also signed on to reprise their roles as Gail Weathers and Kirby Reed, and “Ready Not to Be” stars Henry Czerny and Samara Weaving will also join the talented cast of “Scream 6.” Critical films are also loved for their script, sharp “meta” in the genre of slasher, their ingenuity and stunning bloody thrills. With a great cast and the return of James Vanderbilt and Guy Basik to write the script, it’s hard to imagine that “Scream 6” will completely miss the mark.

However, despite some reasons for optimism, the fact remains: Sidney Prescott played by Neve Campbell is a franchise. While Ghostface is arguably the most recognizable face of the franchise, Sidney Prescott is the most recognizable name. Viewers of the franchise followed her from a shy teenage girl who had to escape from her killer boyfriend to a ferocious mom that every ghost killer is afraid of. Her character deserves a more satisfying and cathartic ending than being left next to Gail Weathers in the back of an ambulance. It seems that the writers of “Scream 6” knew about this and began writing the next part of Prescott’s story before her imminent departure, leaving viewers wondering what could have been. Let’s hope the franchise lives long enough to see the resolution of Campbell’s alleged dispute and the return of her battle-scarred serial survivor.