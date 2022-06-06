Sydney Sweeney reflects on the “shitty projects” She did before she was 18

It’s hard to avoid Sydney Sweeney these days. The actor appears in all the most noisy TV shows. Only over the past year, the 24-year-old actor has attracted the attention of critics in both “White Lotus” and “Euphoria”. But the car enthusiast doesn’t just stick to television as a media outlet. In just a few weeks, Sweeney will begin filming the film “Madame Web” from Sony, which will firmly enter the Marvel cinematic universe. This move is likely to bring the actor-producer even more fans of all ages.

Sydney Sweeney has starred in some of the most popular TV shows

Euphoria certainly helped Sweeney become more famous. However, the actor achieved success before he played Cassie Howard with doe eyes. 2018 has been a huge year for Night Teeth graduates. She managed to play in shows that debuted on three major streaming platforms. On HBO, Sweeney co-starred with Amy Adams in the movie “Sharp Objects”. On Hulu, the Washington native portrayed the girl bride Eden in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Meanwhile, on Netflix, Sweeney earned herself a permanent role in the TV series “Everything Sucks!”.

The winner of the MTV 2022 film Award until the age of 18 did several far from ideal projects.

But Sweeney’s success is far from instantaneous. The actress does not shy away from sharing that her path to becoming a working actress was won with great difficulty. The producer of Players Table spent years on low-quality projects before she managed to make a real breakthrough in the industry. Along the way, she faced a lot of rejections and still decided to stand up.