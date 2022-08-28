Sydney Sweeney reacted to the negative reaction to a photo shoot for her mother’s birthday

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has responded to a massive backlash and an outpouring of memes after photos of her mother’s 60th birthday party went viral.

Sydney Sweeney achieved an insane level of popularity after playing the main role of Cassie in the popular HBO series “Euphoria”.

Although she enjoys the attention and is promoting her modeling career since she was recently on the cover of Vogue magazine, not everything that comes into the spotlight has been entirely positive for her personal life.

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

On August 27, a 24-year-old girl posted a series of photos of her family celebrating her mom’s 60th birthday on Instagram.

Although the photos weren’t particularly special, many of her fans noticed the politically motivated T-shirt her father was wearing in the birthday pictures. After further surveillance, her brother Trent posted his own photos from the birthday scene, which showed even more political clothing.

This was followed by an absolute flood of memes and jokes on social media about the potentially political nature of the birthday party.

