Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria talks about the serious obstacles that caused her nude scenes, and what she would like to change

Cassie Howard, a character in the HBO teen drama Euphoria, played by Sidney Sweeney, participated in quite a few sexual adventures in the first two seasons of the series. The show as a whole involves sex, drugs and lots of penises, which scared the parents, but on a personal level Sweeney also spoke openly about how the nude scenes in “Euphoria” affected her career. It turns out it’s not just her career that has suffered, as the actress recently spoke about another obstacle she’s faced when it comes to nude scenes, and one that she hopes will change.

The actress, who won two Emmy Awards this year for her roles in Euphoria and White Lotus, told THR about her career and how she is perceived, especially regarding the behavior of her character in the HBO drama Sam Levinson. Sydney Sweeney said that while she likes the heavy plots that Cassie saw in the second season of Euphoria, she would like people to distinguish more between her and the character she plays. She said:

People forget I’m playing a character, they think, “Oh, she’s undressing on screen, she’s a sex symbol.” And I can’t get past that. I don’t have a problem with these scenes, and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we assume about actors in the industry.

Sydney Sweeney has played many different characters over the past decade during her career. Many met her in the second season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” in the role of Eden, a teenage maid who was arranged to marry Nick Blaine. She is also known as Olivia, the spoiled teenage daughter of Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) in the first season of the HBO series “White Lotus”. She also played Amy Adams’ hospital room neighbor Alice in “Sharp Objects” and appeared as a guest on shows such as “Pretty Liars” and “Anatomy of Passion” (she is one of many actresses you may have forgotten appeared in the ABC medical drama).

So while Cassie Howard may be a sex symbol for fans of “Euphoria,” that doesn’t and shouldn’t define Sydney Sweeney as a person or an actress, and she would like more light to be shed on what people think of “actors in the industry.” .”

In fact, she said she would like to change the assumptions made about her based on the actions of this character. Sex and nudity shouldn’t even define Cassie, since the character had some really well-played moments, including when she had an abortion at the end of season 1 of Euphoria, and such a memorable moment with a Jacuzzi in season 2. .

If there’s one group that seems to have mastered the difference between an actress and her character, it’s her grandparents, as Sydney Sweeney recalls their unexpected reaction to her nude scenes at the season two premiere. The actress said that she was so happy to invite her family to the premiere that she did not think that they would see her in all her glory on a huge screen. In the end, they just praised her for having “the best tits in Hollywood.”

We still have time before Euphoria returns to HBO for a third season. In the meantime, you can watch the first two seasons with a subscription to HBO Max and watch other best shows that HBO Max has to offer.