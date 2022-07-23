Sydney McLaughlin sets a world record: Fan reaction

The last two nights at the World Athletics Championships were dominated by American athletes.

On Thursday evening, Noah Lyles set an American record in the 200-meter run with a score of 19.31. This beat Michael Johnson’s 19.32, which he published more than 25 years ago.

Friday night has come, it’s time to set another record. Star hurdler Sidney McLaughlin broke out of the blocks and immediately went down the back in the 400-meter hurdles.

She held the lead until the 200-meter mark and never looked back. By the end of the race, McLaughlin showed a score of 50.68, becoming the first woman to overcome 51 seconds.

Here’s her incredible race.

The athletics world was stunned by her performance. Naturally, fans were perplexed that she could run in an open 400-meter race without obstacles in her way.

McLaughlin said she hasn’t watched the race yet, but she knows she’s doing something special.

“I haven’t had a chance to watch it, so I’m going to have to do it, go back and talk to my coach,” McLaughlin said. — But I think there is always something to improve. I think we are pushing the boundaries of the sport, especially in our tournament.”

Can she break 50?