Syberia: The World Before Arrives in December on PC

Syberia: The World Before, Producer Microids announced this Thursday (19) that Syberia: The World Before has finally won a release date to reach computers: December 10th. For those who intend to enjoy the title on consoles (which have not yet been announced) should wait until 2022.

It was also mentioned that the title will be available in both a standard version and a Digital Deluxe package. In this one, the player takes home, in addition to the game, the soundtrack, an excerpt from the original game script, an art book (this is also included in the standard version for those who make the reservation) and various wallpapers, avatars and drawings used. In the project. While the first costs US$39.99 (no additional fees or taxes, approximately R$217), the second costs US$49.99 (approximately R$271).

Finally, a new trailer was also released that gives an idea of ​​what we can expect for the title:

So, excited to check out Syberia: The World Before? Leave your message in the space below for comments.