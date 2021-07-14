Syberia I and II free on GOG for a limited time; how to download on pc

GOG is offering free for a limited time Syberia I and II, the first two installments in the franchise. GOG offers the first two installments of the Syberia series for free. On the occasion of the national day of France, the Polish company opens a new promotion at no additional cost among all members of its platform. Once redeemed, they will remain in your digital library forever. The promotion will run until July 17 at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

Syberia I and II, how to download free on GOG

Both Syberia I and Syberia II will be available on your GOG profile without content or time limitations. You will have two graphic adventures waiting for you to complete them whenever you want. Having them on the CD Projekt RED platform will allow you to download them without third-party protection (that is, without DRM). We leave you with the profile of the offer below:

To get hold of it you must follow these simple steps.

Click on this link that will direct you to the home of Good Old Games, the CD Projekt RED sales platform on PC.

At the bottom of the main carousel you will see a tab dedicated to Syberia I and II next to a green button. Click on “Yes, and claim the game”.

A drop-down will open in which you will be asked to login to your GOG account. Fill in the fields if you have one. If you are not registered, click on the “Sign In” button at the top of the screen and click on “Create Account”. Enter the data and the email that will be associated. You can also create one from your Facebook profile. Know all the details here.

Syberia I and II will be automatically added to your digital library. Mouse over your profile and select “Games”. You will see it in your display case.