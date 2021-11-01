Sword Art Online Progressive prepares its new movie

This will be released in 2022, although the exact date of its launch has not yet been specified.

Sword Art Online the Movie – Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night opened in Japan this weekend and has already surpassed 200,000 tickets sold. This film is set in the virtual world of SAO, expanding its history, myths and legends.

Fortunately, this Monday it was announced that the sequel to this film will arrive in 2022 under the name Sword Art Online the Movie – Progressive – Kurai Yuyami no Screzco (Scherzo of Dark Dusk). This project will be a prequel to the Lightning Flash and The Black Swordsman arc.

If you are waiting for the premiere of Sword Art Online the Movie – Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night, it may arrive earlier than expected. Funimation will take it to the United States and Canada on December 3, and to Australia and New Zealand on December 9.

It is expected to premiere in more than 40 countries and territories around the world. So with Funimation’s growing presence in Mexico and Latin America, it may come very soon. Either with this company or with others.

What is Sword Art Online the Movie – Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night about?

The Funimation team describes it as follows: ‘This is the story before the words Lightning Flash and The Black Swordsman were known…’

‘The day the Nervegear was put on, Asuna Yuki was a third-year student who had never played an online game. On November 6, Sword Art Online, the world’s first VRMMORPG, was released. The enthusiasm and euphoria of their players ended, when they realized that a Game Master prevented them from leaving. ‘

“The Game Master gave them a warning:” This may seem like a game, but it is like no other. ” If you die inside it, you die in real life. Panic ran in Sword Art Online. Asuna, one of the players, dedicated herself to conquering Aincrad, the iron castle. Her death seems to haunt her more and more, until a swordsman appears before her, Kirito … ’



The director of Sword Art Online the Movie – Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night is Ayako Kohno, director of Kuroshitsuji, Nanatzu no Taizai, High School Fleet, etc., and Kento Toya, who has already directed projects of this franchise. Hopefully the date of your announcement for Mexico and Latin America will come soon.