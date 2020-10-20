Switch update will bring graphics improvements

The official Outer Worlds account confirmed that the next update will improve the game’s graphics on the Nintendo Switch. It was released for the platform on June 5, however, many players pointed out that the game suffered numerous drops in graphics performance to suit the console at the time. Check it out below:

On the 21st of October we will be able to check out the improvements that Obsidian has brought to the Switch, since in the publication, the developer spared us the details of the changes.

The Board is excited to announce that employees on the Nintendo Switch platform can expect to see a patch reach their device on Oct 21st! We are also recruiting new employees to join us on the Halcyon Colony, so get ready to take advantage of a sale on the Switch on Oct 22nd! pic.twitter.com/1efUFBNWsv — The Outer Worlds (@OuterWorlds) October 16, 2020

Even so, in the comparisons of the tweet we can already see that details of the sky, trees and other objects were added to improve the finish. This, not to mention the improved buildings on the various planets that can be explored in the Halcyon colony.

What did you think of the news? Will we see differences in the Switch version of Outer Worlds?




