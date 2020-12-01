Switch Update enables transfer of screenshots to PC

Nintendo released on Monday (30) the Nintendo Switch firmware update to version 11.0.0, adding numerous new features for users and enabling the possibility to transfer screenshots and video from the console directly to the PC or to the your mobile phone.

Now, all Switch players will be able to transfer media files from the video game to the PC via USB or Wireless. To access the function, just enter the System Settings and select Data Management, reaching the screen capture management menu, where all screenshots and videos will be saved. Or it is also possible to send the catches to your smartphone, simply by scanning a QR code with the device.

The update also includes a revitalization of the Switch’s Save Back Cloud system. In version 11.0.0, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to back up files saved on different devices, as long as they are linked to the same profile. This way, the save will be downloaded automatically on the console, in case there are no saved data from the same game.

PT-BR localization has gained full support and can now be configured as the console’s native language, updating the eShop and the entire interface. In addition, social functions have gained news and players can monitor friends’ activities and add new profile icons.

Finally, version 11.0.0 corrects some specific problems and improves the performance and stability of the console.

To access the details of the update, simply go to the official Nintendo support website.



