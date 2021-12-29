Switch Stock Should Be Reduced After The First Few Months Of 2022

Switch: The stock of Nintendo Switch consoles available on the market should be quite limited after the first months of 2022. This was said by Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun.

According to him, the manufacturer was unable to meet the increase in demand for the hybrid console observed during Black Friday. And the forecast is that, over the next year, the situation will be even more complicated.

Switch stock should at least remain stable in the first months of 2022

Furukawa explained that, at the moment, there is still a stock of the Switch that was produced for sale in the first months of 2022. The problem is that, once these consoles are sold, its replacement will be quite difficult.

The reason for this is the scarcity of semiconductors and the logistical difficulties faced since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the same cause for the difficulty that rivals such as Sony have faced when it comes to restocking their consoles.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts that the problems in chip supply will last at least until 2023. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has also warned that problems with semiconductors are likely to persist through 2022.

Shortage of Chips May Cause Nintendo to Miss Sales Targets

If confirmed, it will be harder to find a Switch during the year 2022, and Nintendo may not meet its sales targets. The company initially had a plan to sell 25.5 million units of the hybrid console in the fiscal year ending March 2022.

Last month, however, Nintendo executives had to readjust that forecast to 24 million Switches sold. But, with production difficulties, it is possible that even this goal will not be reached.