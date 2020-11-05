Switch sales continue to make Nintendo’s face smile

Nintendo shipped 6.86 million Switches in the three-month period, which includes July and September. The company has thus achieved an annual increase of 40 percent. The Japanese game giant released the Switch Lite, which attracted great attention in the third quarter of 2019. This increased sales by 50 percent compared to the previous year.

Switch sales also increased compared to the previous quarter. Nintendo had sales of 5.68 million in the previous quarter. It can be said that Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold more than 10 million units, played an important role in the increase in sales. While the game’s total sales amounted to 26.04 million, Mario Kart became the second best-selling Switch game after 8 Deluxe.

The games Nintendo released in the third quarter were generally low profile. However, the sales figures of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Paper Mario: The Origami King made Nintendo happy.

Strong sales performance also raised Nintendo’s expectations for the overall fiscal year. The company plans to complete the fiscal year, which will end in March of 2021, with an income of 450 billion yen. Nintendo announced that it expected $ 300 billion in revenue last May. The Japanese gaming giant made an operating profit of $ 291.4 billion in the first six months of the year. Nintendo aimed to sell 24 million Switches during the financial year. The company previously announced this target as 19 million.



