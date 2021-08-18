Switch Lite Will Be Released With Dialga and Palkia in November

Switch Lite: This Wednesday (18th), we had the opportunity to catch up on some news about Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl courtesy of the new Pokémon Presents. In addition to the games, the occasion also served as a stage to announce the launch of a special edition of Switch Lite.

The model in question will feature Dialga and Palkia decorating the back of the device and even resembles the special Nintendo DS Lite that hit stores along with the games in which the two legends made their debuts. Although we still don’t have any details about the price, it is known that this version will be available to the public from November 5th.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl will be released on November 19th, and you can check out the latest news about the title by clicking here. By the way, today’s date also served to bring some news about Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Unite, which finally won a date to reach mobile devices with Android and iOS systems.