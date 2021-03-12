Switch achieved highest sales for a console since 2009

The NPD Group released, this Friday (12), the traditional monthly balance on the games market. Last month the highlight was (again) with the Nintendo Switch, which was the best-selling hardware in the United States. As if leadership were not enough, the hybrid video game recorded the best February in sales for a console since 2009.

The PlayStation 5 was another highlight in the period. The device managed to be the fastest-selling console in history, taking into account dollar values ​​over a four-month period.

The survey also found that the video game market grew by 35% in this 1 year of the pandemic (February 2020 to February 2021), compared to the same previous period. In all, the Americans spent US $ 4.6 billion (about R $ 25.6 billion in direct conversion to the current price) with electronic entertainment.

Software

Regarding software, the NPG Group showed that sales of PC games, consoles, cloud and service subscriptions grew by 30% in February compared to January.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury was the best selling game in the period. He achieved the feat even though only physical sales are accounted for, since Nintendo does not report the numbers of its digital store.

Persona 5: Strikers and Little Nightmares 2, which were launched last month, managed to enter the top 20, in 3rd and 6th place, respectively.

A curiosity is that of the 20 best-selling titles in February 2021, 6 were on the list in February 2020. Another 4 are franchise updates that are released annually. Check out the list of best-selling games in the US last month below.