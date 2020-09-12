Swipe Night: Tinder interactive series launched in Brazil

This Saturday (12), Tinder launches in Brazil its famous interactive series, Swipe Night. The event debuted in the United States in 2019 and was a real success among users. Given this, the company decided to launch the series to the Brazilian public in March this year, but failed to meet the initial schedule and ended up delaying.

The user is the protagonist of the story, which takes place during the last hours before an asteroid hits Earth. As the episodes unfold, players are challenged with moral dilemmas and practical choices that will influence upcoming events and who they can match with when the interactive event ends.

There will be three episodes in total, released at 10am on the next Saturdays (12, 19 and 26). Each week, the main choices are added to the users’ profile – facilitating conversations with crush. Attention: to not lose the story, you need to access the event until the next day at 11:59 pm.

More quarantine interaction

Amid the covid-19 pandemic, Tinder believes that the event will have positive results for its users. “As the global health crisis continues, we believe that Swipe Night can bring a welcome change of pace for our members around the world,” said company CEO Jim Lanzone.

During quarantine, the company reported a 39% increase in the number of matches between people under 25 years old. Users also chatting more, and in just a few months, the app recorded a 52% growth in the volume of messages sent globally.

“We are committed to driving innovation in Tinder, creating more ways to bring our members together, entertain them and help them meet new people,” concluded the CEO.



