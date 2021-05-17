Sweet Tooth: Netflix’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Gets A New Trailer

Sweet Tooth: Netflix released a new trailer for its post-apocalyptic series Sweet Tooth. The series is an adaptation for the streaming of the DC / Vertigo comic books created by Jeff Lemire.

While the 1st trailer, released at the end of April, focused on presenting the universe of the series, we now have a video that shows more details about the story and the journey of the main character Sweet Tooth, or Bico Doce, in the Portuguese version.

We are introduced to the events that led humanity to “get sick” and then we meet Gus, known as Sweet Tooth, and Jepperd, who saves him from death and later sets out on a journey to keep the young hybrid safe from the big ones. human threats that try to kill you.

Check out the trailer:

Official synopsis of Sweet Tooth

“Ten years ago,” The Great Slough “wreaked havoc in the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids: babies born partly human, partly animals. Without knowing whether hybrids are the cause or the result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them.

After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, Gus (Christian Convery), a sheltered deer boy, unexpectedly befriends a lone traveler named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together, they set out on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of a home.

But his story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus soon learns that the lush and dangerous world beyond the forest is more complex than he imagined. ”

Sweet Tooth is based on DC comics, created by Jeff Lemire, and features executive production by Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran.

Adeel Akhtar, Aliza Vellani, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Will Forte and James Brolin complete the production cast.

Sweet Tooth will be streaming on June 4th.