Sweet Tooth: Netflix series revamped for Season 2

Sweet Tooth: Recently, Netflix announced the official renewal of Sweet Tooth for a 2nd season. The production, which premiered on June 4th on streaming, is based on Jeff Lemire’s eponymous comic and set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Apparently, the first episodes were well received by subscribers, becoming an impressive success over the weeks. In addition, critics also rated the series with good recommendations, making Season 1 to have 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sweet Tooth: What does the show cover in its first few episodes?

According to Sweet Tooth’s official description, the series takes place about ten years after a tragic event known as the Great Collapse. This event spread chaos in all parts of the world, even causing mysterious hybrid beings to appear.

These babies — who were born half human, half animal — posed a great danger to humanity. In this way, as the causes for their emergence had not been discovered, they were isolated from the rest of the population. It is in this context that Gus (Christian Convery), living in a house in the forest, develops a friendship with the nomad Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

From there, the two set out on an extraordinary journey, traveling across the country in search of answers about the origins of the hybrid boy and also about Jepperd’s past. Gradually, other characters come your way.