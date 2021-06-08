Sweet Tooth: Netflix Releases Series Write Errors

Sweet Tooth: This Tuesday (08), the second day of Geeked Week took place, a Netflix event that brings news about the productions available in its catalogue. For the fans’ amusement, misspelled footage from the Sweet Tooth series was featured.

Just when you thought it couldn't get any sweeter… the Sweet Tooth bloopers are here. Sweet Tooth is now streaming. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/sLwMyTiab4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Based on Jeff Lemire’s original comic, published by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint, Sweet Tooth tells the story of a boy who is half human and half deer living isolated in the woods. The plot takes place in a post-apocalyptic world and has other hybrid characters.

Produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, the first season of the Sweet Tooth series is available on Netflix