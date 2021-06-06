Sweet Tooth: Meet The Characters From The New Netflix Series

ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

Sweet Tooth: This Friday (4), Netflix released the Sweet Tooth series, based on the original comics by Jeff Lemire, published by the Vertigo label of DC Comics. That way, learn more about the characters from the eight-episode production!

Gus (Christian Convery)

The main character was trained to live in this post-apocalyptic world, which presents itself as a kind of jungle. As time went on, he learned that all people are bad and that he should hide from them whenever he can.

Gus’ Father (Will Strong)

Gus’ paranoid and overprotective father raised him in the way he thought was most correct, even though it deprived the little hybrid of a lot of things. He believes Gus will be killed as soon as humanity learns of his existence, though many secrets later come to light.

Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie)

Gus’ new tutor is Jepperd, who saved the boy from some hunters and embarked on a unique journey alongside him. He also lost his family and in the past was a great hockey player. Jepperd taught Gus to trust people and also more about the human world.

Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar)

In the comics, Singh was a scientist who carried out studies with hybrid beings. He wanted to dissect them all the time, precisely to understand more about their behavior and also how to stop them.

However, as the narrative progressed, the scientist reconsidered his actions when he realized that the hybrids still had a certain degree of humanity.