Sweet Tooth: Find Out How Twin Peaks Influenced the Netflix Series

Sweet Tooth: Did you know that the series Sweet Tooth was heavily influenced by one of the biggest hit series on television? In an interview with the American portal ComicBook, creator and executive producer Jim Mickle claimed to be a big fan of Twin Peaks and to have been inspired by the same format to produce the show for Netflix.

In addition, also executive producer Beth Schwartz made it clear that it’s not something explicit in the episodes or something you notice at first glance. “But when you stop to think about the characters, especially in Rockbridge, it’s easier to see the similarities,” she said.

Discover the influence between the two series

Created by David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks played a very important role in the comics by Jeff Lemire, author of the comics that were adapted by Netflix. During an interview in 2018, he says he has been obsessed with the series since he was a child.

“This has been a part of my creative work forever. I have a solid, conscientious relationship and I knew I would like to do something like a murder mystery story. I realized that the best way to pay homage to the show would be to be inspired by it,” he said.

While Sweet Tooth, available now on Netflix, tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world where a deer boy lives, Twin Peaks is a drama about a murder mystery and a world where not everything is what it seems. Combining suspense, adventure and fantasy, it’s not hard to see the points at which the two series connect.

“Dreams are reality, as part of Jeff’s books,” added Mickle.

Since its debut on June 4th, the title has remained on Netflix’s most-watched series list, gaining fans around the world and raising expectations for a possible 2nd season.

Did you like this news? Leave your comment in the space below and share the article on social media!