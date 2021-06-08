Sweet Tooth: Comic Creator Releases Behind-The-Scenes Photos of The Series

Sweet Tooth: Jeff Lemire, creator of the Sweet Tooth comic book, shared behind-the-scenes footage from the series adapted from Netflix. In some Instagram posts, he showed his encounter during the recordings in New Zealand in 2019 with part of the cast, among them Christian Convery (the protagonist Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy “Big” Jepperd), Stefania LaVie Owen (Ursa), Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden) and Naledi Murray (Wendy).

In a previous post, Lemire also shared footage from the filming with other crew members such as actor Will Forte and director/screenwriter Jim Mickle.

The attraction available on the streaming service is an adaptation of the comic of the same name published by DC/Vertigo between 2009 and 2013. The story follows the journey of a deer-boy, a hybrid species of human and animal resulting from a virus that caused a post-apocalyptic world. In the company of their “Big Guy” protector, they set off on an adventure to escape the threat of the Last Men group to reach a safe haven known as the Reserve.

Despite some changes in relation to the source material, especially in the narrative tone, the live-action produced by Robert Downey Jr. won over the audience and proved to be a success for the platform. The first season of Sweet Tooth features 8 episodes on Netflix.