Sweet Magnolias: 2nd Season Arrives in 2022 With Additions to The Cast

Sweet Magnolias: Stars Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey 101), Dion Johnstone (Stargate SG-1) and Brandon Quinn (The Fosters) were promoted to the regular cast of Season 2 of the Netflix romance series, Candy Magnolias, which is set to debut 2022.

Based on the popular Sherryl Woods novel series published by MIRA Books, Sweet Magnolias accompanies longtime best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they deal with relationships, family and careers in the charming little town of Serenity.

In the production, Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons, the ex-pregnant lover of Bill Townsend, the ex-husband of Maddie (Swisher). Her friendship with Maddie’s son Kyle Townsend was instrumental in Season 1, and her sudden departure from Serenity was devastating for many people.

Johnstone plays Erik Whitley, the deputy head of the Sullivan restaurant. He is also a friend who supports Dana Sue and mentor to chef Isaac Downey. A man with secrets, Erik is still looking for his place in Serenity’s emotional landscape.

Meanwhile, Quinn plays Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue’s ex-husband, who returned without warning to Serenity at the end of season 1. His arrival complicates the chef’s life and is not the ideal answer to all his problems as his daughter Annie hoped it would be.

In addition to these names, the cast also includes Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Anneliese Judge and Logan Allen.

Woods, the author of the book, is an executive producer alongside Sheryl J. Anderson, who also acts as a showrunner, and Dan Paulson, who is with Daniel L. Paulson Productions, the show’s producer.

The 2nd season of Doces Magnólias will be available on Netflix in 2022. Stay tuned for more details!