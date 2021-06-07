Sweet Girl: Thriller With Jason Momoa Gets New Photos

Sweet Girl: Netflix announced this Monday (7) the release date of its new movie, Sweet Girl, starring Jason Momoa. The suspense will hit the streaming service on August 20th. In addition to the release date, Netflix also released the first photos of the film.

Sweet Girl’s plot follows Ray Cooper, a widower who promises to get revenge on those responsible for his wife’s death, a powerful pharmaceutical company, responsible for taking from the market the medicine that could save the life of his beloved. Now, in addition to seeking revenge, Cooper will do everything to protect the only family he has left, his daughter.

In addition to Jason Momoa, the cast also features Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Amy Brenneman, Nelson Franklin and Reggie Lee The direction will be in the hands of Brian Andrew Mendoza.