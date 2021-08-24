Sweden’s Highest Mountain Is Shortening Due To Global Warming

Due to climate change, we face a new problem every day in the world. Recent research has revealed that Sweden’s highest mountain, Kebnekaise, is shortening due to global warming.

As a result of recent research and measurements, it has been revealed that Sweden’s highest mountain, Kebnekaise, has undergone transformations due to global warming.

The researchers presented this study as proof that climate change is having an impact on mountains. The southern summit of Kebnekaise, which was famous for being Sweden’s highest point until 2018, according to experts, has experienced a significant shortening in recent years due to global warming.

The glacier-covered southern summit, called Sydtoppen, was first measured in 1968. Its height at that time was 2,120 meters. After that, changes in the height of the icy summit began to be observed due to the effects caused by global warming.

It was observed that the height of the summit, which was measured again in 1996, decreased to 2,118 meters. In 1998, it was observed that the altitude decreased to 2,110 meters. In a measurement made in 2011, it was observed that the height of the summit dropped below 2,100 meters to 2,099.7 meters.

In 2018, the southern summit lost its title as the country’s highest point to the northern summit of Kebnekaise due to shortening.

Glaciers are in danger

In new measurements by researchers at Stockholm University, it was determined that the height of the summit decreased to 2,094 meters. “The changes in altitude are a good symbol of the response of glaciers to the warming climate in Sweden,” said Per Holmund, one of the researchers, about their work.

Experts emphasize that the decline experienced at the summit will continue and the glaciers in Sweden are in danger.