Sweat and water resistant: Philips TAST702BK / 00

Last week, we brought you Philips’ latest audio and video products with TP Vision event. This time, a new one is added to the more intelligent audio and video products: Philips Fully Wireless TAST702BK / 00 Headphones. Philips’ new fully wireless headphones offer freedom to its users with its sweat and water resistant structure.

With its IPX5 certificate, Philips announces the water resistance of the product with assertive statements. The new headphone, TAST702BK / 00, allows you to continue your workout even when the rain starts.

Offering 6 hours of playtime on a single charge, and 18 hours of playtime with the charging box, Philips headphones create an uninterrupted and enjoyable workout with 6 millimeter drivers. If you want your headphones to stay clean after enjoying your songs during your workout, you don’t need to make a special effort. All you have to do is place your ears in the box, thanks to UV cleaning technology, your headset cleans itself.

Thanks to its design that fully covers the inside of the ear, the headset offers a better sound quality, does not fall off easily from the ear, and is more resistant to water.

Headphone Li-Polymer battery, which goes up to 94 dB in the frequency range of 20 – 20.000 Hz, offers up to 100 hours of standby time. In addition, the headset can communicate with your mobile device up to 10 meters with its Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The charging box, which provides a powerful experience, provides a safer use with its slide structure.



