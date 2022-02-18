SWAT: This is how the cast members celebrated the show’s 100th episode

As viewers await the return of the fifth season of SWAT, a photo posted by popular actor Shemar Moore has thrilled all fans of the show, as all the important cast members are seen celebrating the end of production on the series’ 100th episode.

Since the production of the fifth season of SWAT was announced, the producers and actors have revealed that it has not been an easy job to film the scenes due to the security measures that have been implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to that, it has also led to the cop series making scheduling changes to its episodes.

Despite the difficulties in the filming of the program, the popular actor who plays Hondo, Shemar Moore, has shown that hard work pays off, so he published a curious, but exciting photo that moved all the fans who follow him. actor and the CBS television series.

Moore posted several photos of himself and his co-stars Kenny Johnson, Lina Esco, Patrick St. Esprit, Jay Harrington and Alex Russell on his official Instagram account after finishing filming the 100th episode of the SWAT series. . In the photos, they are seen posing next to the Black Betty and a huge cake that is shaped like everyone’s favorite vehicle on the show.

In his post, Moore gave thanks and made sure to point out that if it weren’t for the fans, none of this would be possible. Reaching 100 episodes is definitely a huge achievement for a TV series, so seeing all of its cast members celebrate a moment like this has become a lot of excitement for fans, who are eagerly awaiting the episode. Look at the photos below.

Interestingly, actor David Bradley Lim is not seen in the celebration photos, as he was not in the 2022 ACL (2022 Champions League) for the American Cornhole League. So maybe later we will see a photo of him with one of the co-stars also celebrating the 100th episode.

Until now the plot of the 100th episode is kept secret. Usually, major episodes also include a lot of callbacks, so expect the calls in the special episode to be totally action-packed and adrenaline pumping. The 100th episode will air around the first week of April.