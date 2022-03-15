SWAT: Shemar Moore reveals how they manage to film the incredible scenes of the program

Since Shemar Moore has been working on the SWAT series, he has been sharing with each of his followers clues, photos and videos of what will happen in the next episodes of the show. However, for the first time he has shared with everyone how they manage to film the action-packed scenes of the drama.

Last month, the cast members shared with all the fans the celebration of the 100th episode of SWAT, in which they participated Shemar Moore, Kenny Johnson, Lina Esco, Patrick St. Esprit, Jay Harrington and Alex Russell, right after they finished to film the 100th episode of the SWAT series which will premiere in early April 2022.

Although it may not seem like it, each of the stars of the drama are premiered by specialized personnel from the police and special SWAT groups, all in order to show viewers the most realistic scenes possible. In fact, Moore has shared a small video on his official Instagram account showing how they do it.

Moore shared a video on Instagram that takes fans through the typical production process of making a SWAT episode. The clip seems to include just about everything, from the crew getting ready to film to 20-Squad finally getting on a plane. and making the entrance. Proving that all the scenes that fans usually see are totally real. Check out the video below.

“Just an average day at @swatcbs GO!!!!! …don’t forget…ALL NEW EPISODE SUNDAY 10PM,” Moore wrote in the clip’s caption.

It’s pretty amazing to see how it all comes together behind the scenes to create what we see on our television screens. However, it will be interesting to see how the plane is involved for the next few episodes, but regardless of how dangerous things get, SWAT viewers will no doubt be surprised by the incredible scenes.

Interestingly, the police drama series, SWAT, has yet to be renewed for a sixth season, although the CBS television network seems to be taking its time when it comes to making announcements about all of its dramas. According to fan rumors, it looks like CBS will make the show’s renewal announcement in its landmark 100th episode.