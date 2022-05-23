SWAT: Actress Lina Esco decides to leave the police drama after 5 seasons

After the final episode of SWAT series Season 5 aired, one of the main cast members has decided to say goodbye to the drama. The actress Lina Esco said goodbye to the fans in a statement on her social networks. Taking everyone by surprise, not only because of what happened to her character in the final chapter, but also because of the reasons why she was leaving the CBS show.

Actress Lina Esco has been playing Christine “Chris” Alonso since the first season. As the only female officer on the team, her abilities and skills that she gained from her through the K-9 platoon led her to be accepted into LAPD SWAT. One of the biggest events that was revealed about her in the drama was when she revealed that she had been raped as a young girl by a gang and the only way to get over her things was by boxing.

Chris was originally going to be one of two police officers assigned to SWAT, where she served as the squad’s sniper. Alonso is openly bisexual, and in the show’s second season, he enters into a polyamorous relationship, though he later breaks it off. Now, after five installments showing her incredible stories, her actress Lina Esco has confirmed that she is departing from her from the SWAT series.

After the final episode of SWAT season 5 aired, Lina Esco posted a long statement from her on her official Instagram account. Which thanked all cast members, producers and the CBS television network for the opportunity to participate in the series for so many years. But, that she would now seek new creative endeavors to get a new chapter in her life.

“Bringing to life a strong, intelligent bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase the visibility of diverse women everywhere,” part of what Lina Esco wrote.

“Five years later, he left SWAT to pursue new creative endeavors. Chris never backs down from the unknown, and as an actor and director, I’m excited to step out of my comfort zone and embark on a new chapter as well.”

Lina Esco appeared in every one of the 106 episodes of SWAT’s five seasons, so now her absence from the show’s sixth installment will be a huge blow to the show. Some fans have already been reacting to the star’s decision to leave her after so long on the series that made her famous. In fact, showrunners Swan Ryan and Andy Dettmann also spoke about it, wishing Esco the best for the decision she has made of her.

“We all worked hard to give Chris a proper sendoff throughout the season, knowing what an important and iconic character he has been to our audience.”

Interestingly, since the last episodes of SWAT season 5, Lina Esco’s character, Chris, had already been announcing that he would be leaving the police station and the special team. Because he had to retire to take care of his mother, who is in very poor health and perhaps in his last moments. However, fans are hoping to see her back on the show in future installments, with a new action-packed story.