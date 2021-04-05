Suzuki and Subaru announce they will suspend production

Ford, Nissan, Volkswagen and Toyata, one of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers, had stopped chip production. While the chip problem in the market continues at full speed, a new statement came from Subaru and Suzuki companies. Due to the shortage of microchip supply in the automotive sector, these two companies decided to stop production this time.

Suzuki temporarily halts production at two factories

Suzuki Motor is suspending production in 2 of its 3 factories in Japan due to the shortage of chip supply. The company stated that there were also problems in the supply of some parts. The Japanese automaker is suspending production at two factories in Shizuoka Prefecture as of today.

Suzuki’s domestic production of passenger cars found 940,000 vehicles in the fiscal year ending March 2020. Two factories in Shizuoka produce about 80 percent of the automaker’s production. The Sagara factory in the Shizuoka area produces compact cars such as the Swift and Solio models; The Kosai factory produces Jimny and Kei models.

Subaru to suspend production between April 10 and 27

Japanese manufacturer Subaru has announced that it will close its Yajima plant between April 10 and 27 due to the chip crisis. The company added that its impact on the group’s financial results is uncertain. However, the company said it will restart all production lines at the factory in Gunma state from May 10th.

The Yajima plant produces some of the automaker’s popular models, including the Legacy Sedan and Forester SUV.

It is not yet known when the chip crisis will end and how the automotive industry will be affected by this situation. So how do you think the chip crisis in the world will end and how will automotive manufacturers get out of this process? We are waiting for your opinion.