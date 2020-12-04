Suzhou City of China to Distribute $ 3M Digital Yuan

China, which does not slow down its digital currency studies, made an announcement that will make at least some of its citizens happy. China’s Suzhou city officials announced that a further $ 3 million distribution will be made for digital yuan trials.

Digital yuan worth $ 3 million will be distributed

According to the information provided by the Weixin source, a total of 20 million yuan, or approximately 3 million dollars, will be distributed. The distribution will be carried out as China’s central bank-backed digital currency DC / EP.

The distribution of 20 million yuan to the citizens will be done in the form of lotto and using 100,000 “red packets”. Red packet is known as the money that is believed to bring good luck in Chinese tradition and given in a red envelope as the name suggests. There will be funds equivalent to 200 yuan in each red envelope.

In the statement made by the city administration, it was stated that those who want to participate in the lottery can register between 5 December and 6 December 2020. The results will be announced on December 11, 2020. It is known that right after this, on December 12, China’s famous shopping festival started.

The goal is to test the use of digital yuan

The time period for which the earned money will be spent has been determined. The winners will be able to use these funds from December 11 to December 27 at stores or online shopping sites that support DC / EP payments. In the blog post, it is stated that e-commerce giant JD.com also supports payments. In addition, it is stated by the authorities that some winners will be selected to test the offline payment feature added internally to the DC / EP wallet.

Prior to the city of Suzhou, the city of Shenzhen also distributed digital yuan worth $ 1.5 million. The main purpose of this distribution is the same as the current purpose, and this purpose was explained as testing the use of DC / EP in more than 3,000 stores.

The digital yuan is literally “thumping” with all these developments. In a comprehensive report published by Goldman Sachs, it was stated that the number of digital yuan users could reach 1 billion in 10 years. This situation seems to undermine even the US dollar’s status as a reserve currency.



