Sutton Track from RHOBH Finally Refutes Rumors about Katie Hilton and Her Assistants Josh

Air purification. Sutton Strack dispelled the rumor that a friend of Katie Hilton recently mistreated her assistant Josh, with the help of one photo.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Hilton, 63, allegedly used homophobic slurs while talking about longtime assistant Strake when the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was on a trip to Aspen. The escape was filmed for season 12 of the TV series Bravo.

The 50-year-old designer denied the accusations on social media after a fan asked: “Did Katie Hilton really use insults when talking about her assistant?” Stracke replied, “No.”

The mother-of-three doubled down on her remarks via an Instagram photo on Wednesday, March 30, showing Streke, Hilton and Josh smiling together.

“Happy #Humpday 😽 💗 💗 💗 ,” Strake captioned the selfie. “Josh is the best. And yesterday he got a promotion. He’s not my assistant anymore. He does everything we do here gracefully and stylishly, and we enjoy it!”

She added: “And @kathyhilton was kind and respectful to him.”

Kyle Richards’ sister, for her part, celebrated Josh’s promotion by commenting on the picture. ” ❤️ ❤️ 😍 😍 🥰🥰 😘 😘 “, — Hilton replied.

Josh expressed his excitement about receiving the title from Strake by posting a photo with both reality TV stars on his social network page.

“When you meet good people, hold on to them tightly,” the Louisiana native signed the Instagram post. “These are two of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”

A Strake employee joked: “And as much as I love being your ‘homosexual sidekick,’ this new adventure we’re about to embark on looks pretty exciting. Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton #newadventures #workhardplayhard #goodpeople.”

Hilton congratulated the young man on his new role, adding: “You deserve all this.”

Despite reports that Hilton is abusing Josh, the mother of four seems to have a good relationship with Sutton’s employee. Hilton follows Josh on social media and has already left kind comments on his page.

Josh follows the socialite and occasionally pokes fun at Hilton in the comments section.

“It looks very beautiful.”,” Hilton wrote on March 14 in a picture of Josh dressed in a tuxedo, to which he replied: “@kathyhilton Thank you!! 🤗 😚 And happy birthday!!!”

During RHOBH’s trip to Aspen in January, Hilton first attracted attention when she commented on her husband, Rick Hilton’s Instagram page. “Please call me, I need to get away from her now!!!” she wrote at the time.

The following month, Katie claimed she left the message because she was “scared” alone in a Colorado house. She denied it in an Instagram Live interview with E! Entertainment in February that there was anything more than “squabbles” between her and the cast of RHOBH during the trip.