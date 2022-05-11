Sutton Strack of RHOBH admits her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion was “insensitive”: “I don’t like it”

Revealing her regrets. The star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Sutton Strake can tell about his first reaction to the horrific invasion of the house of her co-star Dorit Kemsley.

Viewers will see the aftermath of the heartbreaking incident in the 12th season of RHOBH, which will premiere on Wednesday, May 11.

In a clip published by Bravo on Tuesday, May 10, Sutton appears at Kyle Richards’ house in a cheerful mood, offering cookies to the 53-year-old actress of the movie “Halloween Kills”, who sobs about breaking into Dorit.

“[Dorit] begged for her life,” recalls Kyle Sutton, adding that she also spoke to Dorit’s husband, P. K. Kemsley, “who was crying.” While the cashmere designer tries to empathize with the actress, noting that she also “puts out fires all day” in relation to her business, Kyle is not convinced. She asks the mother of three children what this has to do with the incident, and Sutton replies: “I mean, I wasn’t held at gunpoint. I’m sorry.”

“Please, I’m a mother, please, I’m begging you,” Dorit, 45, sobbed in the trailer for the 12th season, which was released last month, recalling the terrifying ordeal. “My children need me.”

In late October 2021, Fashion was at home with her children—son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 6—when three robbers, who were reportedly armed, broke into her Encino Hills home and reportedly stole $100,000 worth of jewelry. The PC was absent at that time.

“As you all already know, I have been through a terrible ordeal that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” she shared a few days later on Instagram. “I have received so many messages of love and support, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It’s really amazing. My children don’t know what happened, they overslept it, and I thank God that he saved me and my children from physical harm.”

Sutton clarifies his reaction to the incident with us, revealing: “I think if I had been with Dorit, it would have been a different situation, and I’m sorry it didn’t happen. I just feel terrible about all this, and these feelings hurt.”

She adds: “I take everything very seriously and always want to be with my friends when they need me. And I wasn’t there at that moment, and I don’t feel good about it.”

The cashmere designer teases that fans will “see how it all unfolds this season,” and that no matter which of the housewives are fighting—or even if two “hate each other”—”we don’t want anything bad to happen to one.” The other one.”

In the end, Sutton has nothing but kind words to say about Dorit, saying, “I really adore her and it was so much fun getting to know her. I like spending time with her one-on-one.” She also spent time with P.K. and the couple’s children, calling them a “great family.”

The premiere of the 12th season of the series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will take place on the Bravo channel on Wednesday, May 11, at 20:00 ET.