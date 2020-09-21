Susana Renteria about to play tennis

The actress has become a model for various clothing brands. Difficult times have already passed for Susana Renteria, because through Instagram she promotes the clothes she sells in her boutiques, but now she models sexy clothes from various brands herself, as she has shown in her recent publications.

In a sensual photo, the actress from the comedy program “Simón dice” posed on her back in the net of a tennis court, showing off her rear by wearing tight white leggings. Few know that Susana has been practicing this sport for many years.

In another image, the model also appeared in profile, wearing a set of pants and a white coat, which she stripped off to wear a small bra that highlighted her perfect tan.



