Susan Lucci’s husband Helmut Huber has died at the age of 84: “A huge loss”

People were the first to report the news, noting that Huber died peacefully on Long Island, New York, on Monday, March 28. The CEO of Pine Valley Productions, who married an All My Children graduate in 1969, is survived by 75-year-old Lucci, their two children and five grandchildren. The couple share a daughter Lisa Huber, 47, and a son Andreas Huber, 31. Velasco has a common son, Wolf, 5 years old.)

Helmut, who eventually became Lucci’s manager, met his wife in 1965 when they both worked at a local restaurant on Long Island. The Austrian—born, who became a US citizen in January 1994, worked as a cook, and Lucci worked as a waitress. Although the actress Joy eventually accepted an offer from another man in 1968, she broke off the engagement as soon as she realized that she had stronger feelings for the restaurateur.

“At the time, I thought he was much more attractive than I even thought, and I shouldn’t have felt that way. Something is wrong with this picture,” the Dallas graduate said in a January 2019 interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle. — But I didn’t know what to do with it.

After a tumultuous three-month romance, Helmut proposed shortly before she joined the cast of “All My Children” as Erica Kane.

“I am also so lucky that Helmut is so reliable, and I always turn to him because he is very smart,” Lucci shared with Yahoo! Lifestyle. “I’m not even going to talk about support, it’s something more. It’s involved, it’s practical, really for me.”

Helmut, for his part, then added: “And loving someone like that [it] doesn’t happen that often. And if it happens, it’s the most beautiful thing in the world.”

“Selfie with my handsome husband — looking for the best lighting? Stand in front of the dressing table with a mirror with volumetric lighting,” the Devious Maids graduate signed a January photo on Instagram with her husband.

Almost a month before Helmut’s death, the couple spent a romantic Valentine’s Day together.

“Happy birthday ​​Valentine’s Day! I am sending love from a wonderful dinner at the magnificent iconic Daniel Boulud restaurant by Daniel Boulud in New York!! 💘 💘 ,” Lucci wrote on Instagram last month, adding the hashtag “Celebrate love” to her post.