“Survivor 42”: why many fans turned away from the winner of the Sia Award

Musician and Survivor fan Sia did not present her annual fan-favorite prize last season, but returned with the Sia Award fbor Survivor 42, giving it to Drea Wheeler. However, many fans are now paying attention to the once-beloved competitor.

The surviving superfan and artist Siya rewarded her favorite players with various amounts of money after the 32nd season Kaoh Rong, when she gave finalist Trai Trang $50,000.

Since she missed last season, many fans thought it disappeared due to Sia’s “cancellation” in 2021 due to her controversial musical. However, the artist returned with an award in Survivor 42 with a $100,000 gift to Drea Wheeler.