“Surviving Vampires” Received an Unexpected Mobile Release

Vampire Survivors was unexpectedly released for mobile devices, and a survival game with a view from above is available for free download.

This news was confirmed last night (December 8) at the Game Awards 2022 ceremony, when Vampire Survivors can now be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

According to the listing, “the supernatural indie phenomenon that allows you to be a bullet has appeared on mobile devices! Vampire Survivors is a time survival role—playing game with minimalistic gameplay.

“Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there is nowhere to run or hide. Survive as long as possible until death inevitably puts an end to your struggle. Collect gold in each race to buy upgrades and help the next survivor,” he continued.

It’s been a busy week for Vampire Survivors news. On Wednesday (December 7), it was confirmed that the first addition to the game will be released on December 15 and will bring new characters, monsters and more than a dozen new weapons to roguelike.

Legacy Of The Moonspell will also present Vampire Survivors’ “biggest stage” with Mt Moonspell. The new level is an “extensive map with several different environments, each with its own challenges and inhabiting monsters! This stage includes an abandoned castle, a snow-covered mountain and a village teeming with youkai.”

In a four—star review, NME wrote: “Vampire Survivors is one of the best games of the year, let down only by a weak soundtrack and somewhat confusing graphics. Go through them and it’s the perfect lunch game offering short and enjoyable runs that will consume your whole life if you let it.”

Vampire Survivors also took third place in the list of the 20 best games of 2022 according to NME. “Since every game ends at the 30th minute with the appearance of an unkillable big villain, the game constantly pushes you forward: be aggressive, experiment, learn and improve. If you think Vampire Survivors doesn’t look good, you just haven’t played it yet.”

